TODAY |

Toddler in serious condition after falling from balcony at Queenstown hotel

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago

A toddler has been seriously injured after falling from a balcony at a Queenstown hotel this afternoon. 

The young girl fell about four metres from the second floor balcony at the Novotel Queenstown just after 2.00pm and transported to hospital shortly afterwards. 

Manager of the hotel, Jeremy Samuels, told 1 NEWS the child was responsive but crying after the fall.

He said the hotel had a crisis management plan which was activated.

"Our front office manager was first to respond and luckily a nurse and fireman from the public also attended," Mr Samuels said. 

"We are very saddened that a child has been injured at the Novotel Queenstown today."

"I sincerely appreciate the efforts of hotel staff, emergency services and members of the public."

Mr Samuels said the hotel had launched an investigation and Queenstown police and Worksafe have been advised.

Novotel Queenstown Source: Google Maps
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
McDonald’s cheeseburger practically unchanged a decade after sale in Iceland
2
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
3
Emotional Steve Hansen lost for words after finishing stellar All Blacks career
4
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams gives boots to young fan in Tokyo stands after wrapping up All Blacks career
5
Community gathers in Auckland to raise awareness of Kurdish plight in Northern Syria
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Plane makes emergency landing at Wanaka airport after problem with landing gear

Forty cases of SkyCity employees feeling unwell - union

Treble Cone skifield's fate still in the air as decision delayed

Pink or blue? Some gender reveal parties take dangerous turn