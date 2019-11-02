Toddler in serious condition after falling from balcony at Queenstown hotel

A toddler has been seriously injured after falling from a balcony at a Queenstown hotel this afternoon.

The young girl fell about four metres from the second floor balcony at the Novotel Queenstown just after 2.00pm and transported to hospital shortly afterwards.

Manager of the hotel, Jeremy Samuels, told 1 NEWS the child was responsive but crying after the fall.

He said the hotel had a crisis management plan which was activated.

"Our front office manager was first to respond and luckily a nurse and fireman from the public also attended," Mr Samuels said.

"We are very saddened that a child has been injured at the Novotel Queenstown today."

"I sincerely appreciate the efforts of hotel staff, emergency services and members of the public."