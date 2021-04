A toddler has died after a crash in Auckland, bringing the Easter road toll to eight — the worst in a decade.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 14-month-old boy died after a "tragic incident", involving a crash at his Mt Wellington home on Good Friday, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS today.

He died in Starship Hospital two days later.

Police say they're continuing to investigate and are supporting the boy's family "at this extremely difficult time".

Your playlist will load after this ad