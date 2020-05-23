TODAY |

Todd Muller undergoes minor surgery to remove pre-cancerous mole

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

National Party leader Todd Muller underwent minor surgery yesterday to remove pre-cancerous moles. 

Source: 1 NEWS

"It all went well with no further treatment required," Mr Muller said on his Facebook page. 

"I am working from home over the next few days while I recover."

Late last year, Mr Muller lodged a Member's Bill which proposes required product safety standards for sunscreen products.

"Consumers need to be able to have confidence in SPF claims made by sunscreen manufacturers and voluntary compliance with the standard is simply not good enough," the proposed law states. 

"New Zealand has one of the highest rates of skin cancer and melanoma in the world," Mr Muller said at the time. "Last year our non-melanoma skin cancer rates hit an all-time high."

"Skin cancer hits close to home for me. I’ve had a number of minor skin cancers removed from my face and body and others in my wider family have had melanoma."

In November last year, Consumer NZ found nine out of 20 sunscreens tested did not provide the SPF protection that was specified on the label.

Health Minister David Clark said at the time the failure of some sunscreens was "really concerning".

Mr Clark said the Government had received feedback on regulating sunscreens, and were looking at pulling sunscreen under the law. 

He said sunscreen was covered by consumer legislation, "but people should be aware and should make themselves aware of which products are compliant and which ones are not according to that consumer testing". 

New Zealand
Health
Politics
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:37
Robot sent in to assess Pike River Mine damage after explosion is first big find of re-entry
2
New photo of Prince Philip and Queen released to mark Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday
3
Air NZ called out by John Campbell for 'BS' reasons for not refunding passengers on cancelled flights
4
Taco Bell reveals location for second New Zealand store
5
Man jailed for life for 'monstrous' murder of Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore in 1995
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Opinion: Sadly, the Covid-19 miracles for the homeless and low-paid won't last
08:15

Air NZ called out by John Campbell for 'BS' reasons for not refunding passengers on cancelled flights

Man jailed for life for 'monstrous' murder of Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore in 1995
04:24

'We can only give it a try' - Kaikōura business forging ahead in face of gloomy winter outlook