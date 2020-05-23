Todd Muller undergoes minor surgery to remove pre-cancerous mole

National Party leader Todd Muller underwent minor surgery yesterday to remove pre-cancerous moles.

Source: 1 NEWS

"It all went well with no further treatment required," Mr Muller said on his Facebook page.

"I am working from home over the next few days while I recover."

Late last year, Mr Muller lodged a Member's Bill which proposes required product safety standards for sunscreen products.

"Consumers need to be able to have confidence in SPF claims made by sunscreen manufacturers and voluntary compliance with the standard is simply not good enough," the proposed law states.

"New Zealand has one of the highest rates of skin cancer and melanoma in the world," Mr Muller said at the time. "Last year our non-melanoma skin cancer rates hit an all-time high."

"Skin cancer hits close to home for me. I’ve had a number of minor skin cancers removed from my face and body and others in my wider family have had melanoma."

In November last year, Consumer NZ found nine out of 20 sunscreens tested did not provide the SPF protection that was specified on the label.

Health Minister David Clark said at the time the failure of some sunscreens was "really concerning".

Mr Clark said the Government had received feedback on regulating sunscreens, and were looking at pulling sunscreen under the law.