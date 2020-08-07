Todd Muller returns to political arena, gives 'heartfelt thanks' for supportive messages

National MP Todd Muller is back on social media, after disappearing from the public eye when he resigned as the party's leader.

National MP Todd Muller putting up a hoarding in Bay of Plenty. Source: Todd Muller / Facebook

Mr Muller also disappeared from Parliament after his resignation, citing health issues relating to the leadership.

But he remains the local MP for Bay of Plenty and spent today putting up election hoardings for the National Party.

In a post today, he acknowledged his social media silence with a photo of him putting up hoardings of the new leader Judith Collins and deputy Gerry Brownlee.

"Firstly a heartfelt thanks for the many supportive messages," Mr Muller wrote.

"It’s great to be back at work, helping our volunteers put up hoardings today in the stunning Bay of Plenty sunshine.

"Looking forward to seeing lots of you out and about on the campaign trail over the coming weeks."

Before today, Mr Muller had last posted on his social media pages on July 14, announcing his resignation as National Party leader.

Mr Muller is standing again for National in the Bay of Plenty electorate this election.