Todd Muller quizzed on his faith, contraception and his most embarrassing gaffe

The National Party leader came out of nowhere to roll Simon Bridges and become National’s new hope for the September election.
It’s been a rocky start as leader, but Muller is finally finding his feet and staging a comeback in the polls.
The Muller family invited TVNZ1's Sunday programme into their home in Tauranga where the wannabe PM was quizzed about Catholicism, contraception and cannabis – as well as one of his most embarrassing gaffes as Opposition leader so far.