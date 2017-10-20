Todd Muller outlines National’s first-term priorities if elected, borrows Labour’s ‘let’s do this’ slogan

National Party leader Todd Muller says creating thousands of new full-time jobs and building an economy which is better than before the pandemic is his party’s top priorities, if elected.

National Party leader Todd Muller in Te Puna. Source: 1 NEWS

In a speech at Te Puna Rugby Club in his Bay of Plenty electorate, Mr Muller said his economic management would be based on previous approaches by “friends, colleagues and mentors” John Key, Bill English and Steven Joyce.

Mr Muller promised his initiatives “will return New Zealand to an economy like the one bequeathed by Bill English to the current Government”.

“The National Party celebrates, along with everyone else, that the team of five million did a fine job through the (Covid-19) crisis,” he said.

“But this election is not about the health crisis … it’s about the looming economic and unemployment crisis.”

Mr Muller said he planned to use his experience in business if he were to become Prime Minister.

He said some of the things he believed in included an open and competitive economy, a broad low-rate tax system and voluntary unionism within a flexible labour market.

Mr Muller also stressed the importance of “an old-fashioned, traditional family” structure, whether that be “a traditional mum-dad-and-kids family”, blended families, single parents or same-sex parents.

He also pointed to the shortcomings of the current Government in areas like KiwiBuild, Auckland light rail and the reduction of tertiary enrolments despite the fees-free scheme.

Infometrics data showed 40,000 jobs were lost in April, to be followed by another 80,000 before September.

The economic forecaster also predicted a third wave of job losses before Christmas.

Mr Muller said National’s proposed initiatives, like JobStart, would “immediately create the conditions” for full-time job creation.

He also pointed to the National Party’s $100 million Tourism Accelerator grant programme, which aims to give operators immediate relief from the Covid-19 downturn.

“We’ll do a hundred little things, like keeping a bit more money in teachers’ pockets, by paying their teacher registration fees.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said earlier this month she welcomed constructive ideas like JobStart despite its “lack of detail”.

Ms Ardern said she had “not dismissed” the idea and was considering it as part of the Government’s work programme.

“The detail of the member's (Mr Muller’s) plan does not deal with the fact that we might see churn, we might see people who are employed and then within, my recollection is, six months be sacked,” she said in the House.

“And they're expecting IRD to monitor all of that.”

Mr Muller then borrowed a Labour Party phrase to end his speech today.

“Someone else once said: ‘Let’s do this’.

“I say: ‘Sure. But you need a National Government to get it done.’”