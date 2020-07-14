TODAY |

Todd Muller didn't join emergency conference call as Nat MPs learned of his resignation

Source:  1 NEWS

Todd Muller wasn't on the emergency caucus call this morning when the National Party learned of his resignation as leader, 1 NEWS understands.

He has only been in the role for a short time, after ousting Simon Bridges. Source: Breakfast

At around 7.30am today, Mr Muller released a sudden statement announcing he'd be retiring as leader of the Opposition and the National Party effective immediately.

At the same time, his party's MPs learned the same news, 1 NEWS understands.

The caucus met on an emergency teleconference call, where deputy leader Nikki Kaye read out a statement.

Several MPs say they were surprised and shocked by the news.

Now National MPs are scrambling to get flights back to Wellington ahead of a 7pm caucus meeting at Parliament, where they'll vote on a new leader.

National Party's Todd Muller and Nikki Kaye. Source: Getty

In his statement this morning, Mr Muller said the role had taken a "heavy toll on me personally, and on my family".

"This has become untenable from a health perspective," he says.

It comes after a challenging week for the party, after private Covid-19 patient data was leaked by a National MP.

