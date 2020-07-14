Todd Muller didn't join emergency conference call as Nat MPs learned of his resignation

Todd Muller wasn't on the emergency caucus call this morning when the National Party learned of his resignation as leader, 1 NEWS understands.
At around 7.30am today, Mr Muller released a sudden statement announcing he'd be retiring as leader of the Opposition and the National Party effective immediately.
At the same time, his party's MPs learned the same news, 1 NEWS understands.
The caucus met on an emergency teleconference call, where deputy leader Nikki Kaye read out a statement.
Several MPs say they were surprised and shocked by the news.
Now National MPs are scrambling to get flights back to Wellington ahead of a 7pm caucus meeting at Parliament, where they'll vote on a new leader.
In his statement this morning, Mr Muller said the role had taken a "heavy toll on me personally, and on my family".
"This has become untenable from a health perspective," he says.
It comes after a challenging week for the party, after private Covid-19 patient data was leaked by a National MP.