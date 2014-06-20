Todd McClay heading to Japan and Singapore for trade talks

Trade Minister Todd McClay is heading to Japan and Singapore as he continues a series of planned trips to Trans-Pacific Partnership signatory countries in February.

Trade Minister Todd McClay. Source: 1 NEWS

Regional trade issues will be on the agenda when he meets the Japanese Minister in Charge of Economic Revitalisation, Nobuteru Ishihara, and Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry, Lim Hng Kiang, this week.

Mr McClay says he wants to exchange views on the United States' withdrawal from the ratification process for the TPP, of which both Japan and Singapore are signatories.

He says Japan is New Zealand's fifth largest two-way trading partner, a significant source of foreign investment and a key partner in efforts to liberalise trade in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We need to sit down and discuss the future of trade between our two countries and how we can best support regional economic integration and trade liberalisation," he said.