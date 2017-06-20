Todd Barclay standing down before September's election: 'In the best interests of our government and the National Party'

Embattled Clutha-Southland Todd Barclay will not stand at the next election.

The National Party MP, the country's youngest, confirmed today in a statement that he would not stand for the Clutha-Southland electorate in September's election.



"This has been a hard decision to make, but it is in the best interests of our government and the National Party," he said.

This comes after police confirmed earlier today they are reviewing fresh allegations Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay invented formal complaints against a staff member of his.

Mr Barclay touched on the alleged secret taping scandal and referred to it as an employment dispute.

"I don't want the issues that are important to Clutha-Southland and all of New Zealand to be distracted by an employment dispute," he said.

Mr Barclay described being elected as the Clutha-Southland MP as the "proudest moment" of his life.

"I got into politics because I was inspired by the people I worked for, Bill English, Gerry Brownlee and Hekia Parata. I wanted the opportunity to make my contribution too," he said.

"I have been privileged to serve the people of Clutha-Southland’s interests and have thrown my heart and soul into working for them.

"I'm proud of the work I have done, and grateful to have worked with so many passionate and amazing people. Thank you."

Earlier:

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers confirmed they would reassess information reported in the NZ Herald that Mr Barclay not only secretly recorded conversations with staff member Glenys Dickson, but also invented formal complaints against her to Parliamentary Services.

"NZ Police are assessing the information that has been discussed publicly in recent days in relation to any impact on the findings of the original Todd Barclay inquiry." Mr Chambers said.

The original Barclay inquiry was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Denials from Mr Barclay that he recorded staff members using a dictaphone in his office in 2015 were yesterday exposed by Prime Minister Bill English after he admitted Mr Barclay had told him about the alleged secret recordings himself.

The original allegations in 2015 prompted a 10-month police investigation into Mr Barclay, from which no action was taken.

But in addition to the staff recordings, NZ Herald has reported Mr Barclay invented complaints from the public about Dickson's conduct, which he referred to Parliamentary Services for disciplinary action.

"I had received complaints about the conduct of a staff member from members of the public and I referred the matter to Parliamentary Services," Mr Barclay told the NZ Herald in March.

"As the legal employer of support staff, they acted as they deemed appropriate and embarked on a disciplinary process.

"It is an employment matter and as I've said in the past I can't go into details through the media."

However, a letter from Parliamentary Services's general manager David Stevenson, cited by the Newsroom, says no such complaints against Ms Dickson were ever lodged with them.