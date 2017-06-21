Todd Barclay to learn next week whether police will take 'further steps' over alleged secret taping of staffer

Embattled Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay will find out next week whether police will take any action against him over alleged secret tapings he made of a staff member in his electorate office.

Police told 1 NEWS today: "We are currently gathering and assessing information, and expect to make a decision early next week on what further steps may be required by police".

Mr Barclay announced yesterday he won't seek re-election in his Clutha-Southland seat next year after allegations he secretly recorded Glenys Dickson in his Gore electorate office boiled over yesterday.

"This has been a hard decision to make, but it is in the best interest of our government," he said in a statement, refusing to comment beyond the written remarks.