Todd Barclay to learn next week whether police will take 'further steps' over alleged secret taping of staffer

Source:
Embattled Clutha-Southland MP Todd Barclay will find out next week whether police will take any action against him over alleged secret tapings he made of a staff member in his electorate office.
Police told 1 NEWS today: "We are currently gathering and assessing information, and expect to make a decision early next week on what further steps may be required by police".
Mr Barclay announced yesterday he won't seek re-election in his Clutha-Southland seat next year after allegations he secretly recorded Glenys Dickson in his Gore electorate office boiled over yesterday.
"This has been a hard decision to make, but it is in the best interest of our government," he said in a statement, refusing to comment beyond the written remarks.
The decision was backed by Mr English, who told reporters while he had not asked Mr Barclay to resign it was the right thing to do.
Read more: Bill English's dramatic memory recall over Todd Barclay saga - 'My advice to him was that wasn't good behaviour'
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news