With Todd Barclay gone PM Bill English's credibility called into question

National MP Todd Barclay's decision to quit politics has turned the spotlight back on Prime Minister Bill English amid claims he covered up his knowledge of secret staff recordings.

Mr Barclay has announced he won't seek re-election in his Clutha-Southland seat next year after allegations he secretly recorded Glenys Dickson in his Gore electorate office boiled over yesterday.

"This has been a hard decision to make, but it is in the best interest of our government," he said in a statement, refusing to comment beyond the written remarks.

The decision was backed by Mr English, who told reporters while he had not asked Mr Barclay to resign it was the right thing to do.

With Mr Barclay all but gone, the focus has shifted back to what Mr English knew, when and whether he should have done more.

After long denying speaking to any of the parties directly, Mr English this week admitted speaking to police in April last year, two months after Mr Barclay told him about recordings.

"I had a conversation with him regarding Glenys Dickson leaving his office and he said to me that he had recordings of her criticising him ... he said he had just left the dictaphone on," Mr English said in the statement, unable to recall who initiated the conversation.

Mr English rejected assertions he did nothing when made aware last February, saying he notified then electorate chairman Stuart Davie and police.

He said this week that his claims he hadn't spoken to anyone involved were "because it was under investigation and I was unsure about what I could or couldn't say".

During Question Time and speeches in Parliament yesterday, Mr English's credibility as Prime Minister was questioned.

"This is about Bill English and Bill English's credibility to be Prime Minister," Labour MP Grant Robertson said.

"For politicians it's not about what happens when something is exposed by the media ... it's about whether you do the right thing at the time that you knew about it."

Mr Barclay will remain in parliament until the end of his term but despite his rapid rise from intern to MP will be relegated to the history books as a one-term member.

It's understood he was granted a leave of absence from attending the education and science select committee yesterday morning, despite being the deputy chairman.

He also withdrew from a New Zealand Education Institute political panel in Auckland where he was expected to attend in place of Education Minister Nikki Kaye.

Who will replace Mr Barclay as the candidate in Clutha-Southland is a matter for the National Party, according to Mr English.

The party is already reportedly investigating Mr Barclay's selection over former Merrill Lynch funds manager Simon Flood, who is understood to have the backing of Mr English.