 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Today's the last day complete your census – have you done it?

share

Source:

Breakfast

Although paper copies can be requested, there are concerns the online focus is isolating the elderly.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

00:11
2
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

00:11
3
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


01:34
4
Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.

'I was very nervous in Christchurch' – Mrs Brown's Boys star's interesting opening to interview with Jack Tame

00:20
5
The broadcaster says the "scary" incident happened in a Queenstown pub where her parents had taken her two kids for dinner.

Watch: Toni Street says 'complete stranger' filmed her daughter on playground pole

00:21
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

A petrol station caused madness last night, as drivers clambered to fill up at an unbelievable rate.

04:54
The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

Mike King lets parents know 'the number one thing kids want' as he embarks on nationwide mental health awareness tour of NZ

The Kiwi comedian is spreading the good message after being clean and sober for 11 years.

04:54
The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

The Kiwi comedian's unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

03:00

Samoan woman who lost everything in a cyclone 'speechless' after receiving aid to rebuild her home

Today, Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand would be giving nearly $10 million in aid to the Pacific nation.

Tropical disturbance near Vanuatu has 'high potential' to become a cyclone later in week

At the moment, the system looks set to stay well north of New Zealand.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 