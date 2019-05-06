For Today singer and music industry lawyer Malcolm Black ONZM dies

Malcolm Black ONZM, former lead singer of the Netherworld Dancing Toys and prominent music industry lawyer, has died aged 58.

Mr Black had suffered from bowel cancer since being diagnosed in 2017. It's understood his daughter Ruby was married on May 4, so he could be present.

He was widely known for the enduring classic For Today (I Remember Your Smile), which earned him and co-writer Nick Sampson the APRA Silver Scroll in 1985.

Following his music career in the 80s, Mr Black became New Zealand's first specialist music lawyer, and was a key advisor on the establishment and subsequent review of the New Zealand on Air music scheme.

He worked with artists Bic Runga, Dave Dobbyn, Dimmer, Brooke Fraser and Che Fu, among others, and was co-manager of Neil Finn and Crowded House.

In 2016 he became the NZ Writer Director on the APRA AMCOS board.

Earlier this year, he went in to the studio to record an album - Songs For My Family - and he performed last year at the Silver Scroll Awards ceremony.

He was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2018 New Year Honours for services to music.