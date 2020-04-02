TODAY |

Today marks final day of Mike Bush's tenure as Police Commissioner

Source:  1 NEWS

Today marks the last day of Mike Bush’s tenure as Police Commissioner.

He’s been a central figure in the Government’s daily coronavirus response team. Source: Breakfast

Mr Bush has been a central figure in the Government's daily Covid-19 response team and will spend his last day in the job appearing before the epidemic response committee.

After today, he will continue in his role as strategic operation oversight of the coronavirus taskforce.

During his six years in the role, he's led a team of 13,000 staff through significant events such as the Whakaari/White Island eruption and Christchurch mosque shootings.

He will be succeeded by Andrew Coster, who takes over as commissioner tomorrow.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
