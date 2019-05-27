Tips on how to protect vulnerable family members from buying items they don't need, can't afford

Following our story last week about buying products from marketing cold callers and door to door sales people, we look at how we can better protect ourselves, and the more vulnerable members of our families, from buying something they don’t need and often can’t afford.

Grey Power’s National President, Mac Welch, says children and grandchildren should talk to their older family members about an Enduring Power of Attorney (EPA).

This gives family member/s authority over the financial or personal affairs of their loved ones when, when their loved one is no longer able to. Mr Welsh says don’t leave this conversation too late, do it now, before you need to have it.

You can set up this EPA now, and then activate it when you need to. If you do leave it until after your loved one has deteriorated, you may find you are facing a difficult and costly court battle to get the same authority.



Privacy Commissioner John Edwards says we sometimes unwittingly give our permission for third parties (like marketing companies) to get hold of our personal information.

You may have done this by ticking the privacy policy or terms and conditions box when you’ve signed up for organisations and companies.

John says reading all the Ts & Cs - in order to be aware of what you are signing off on – is very very difficult.

But, if you are cold called, you do have the right to ask where your personal information came from, and to tell them to take it off their database and stop contacting you.

The business does also have to provide, without charge, any and all information they have about you.

Finally, families can get their most vulnerable members signed up to the "Do not call/Do not mail" register operated by the Marketing Association.