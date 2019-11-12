Tip Top re-launches Goody Goody Gum Drops on a stick and it's here for good

After over a decade of being off the shelves, Tip Top has reintroduced the iconic Goody Goody Gum Drops on a stick for Kiwis to indulge over summer.

It first made an appearance as a limited edition back in 2008 but this time - as long as sales demand it - it's here to stay, a spokesperson for the ice cream giant says.

“We will have to see how it goes, and if it’s really popular it will stick around,” the spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The new release will be 22mls bigger than the 2008 version after being manufactured on a completely different production line.