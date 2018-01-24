Tiny houses not taking off in New Zealand despite need for smaller living options

Source:
Despite the hype, tiny houses do not seem to be making a dent in the traditional housing market in New Zealand.
AUT head of built environment Professor John Tookey is a fan of the tiny home, but thinks there are a few hurdles to incorporating the houses into the housing market.
"It's to do with the discipline, to actually live and occupy a house... it's very, very hard," he told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.
"You need the skills of lean living. Most people don't have the discipline to live in a very small space."
He said there had been a "continuous procession of increasing house sizes" in New Zealand, despite the need for smaller spaces.
New Zealand has a "track record" of producing traditional housing, and a change needed to happen for New Zealanders to put smaller houses into demand.
