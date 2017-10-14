Tiny home rules to be made clearer under new Government guidelines

Tiny homes could be easier to build after a Government review that aims to smooth out “challenges” and confusion over existing rules.

Source: 1 NEWS

By Chloe Ranford of Local Democracy Report

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment hopes to start drafting a guidance document from next year, to help councils, builders and tiny homeowners across the country navigate building regulations.

Tiny homes have long been floated as one of the solutions to New Zealand's housing crisis, but there has been confusion around whether moveable tiny homes are buildings – which require building consents under the Building Act – or vehicles – which do not.

The ministry’s general manager of building performance, John Sneyd, said it was currently forming a stakeholder group made up of “interested parties”, which could include representatives from councils, the building industry and the tiny house community.

“This is something that we have considered for some time, as we know that navigating the building regulatory process is a current challenge for councils, builders and tiny homeowners," he said.

The announcement comes a month after Judge Tony Zohrab was unwilling to rule whether wheeling a tiny house – made of two attached units – onto a Marlborough property required building approval. He found that national building rules needed to be changed.

He was handed the case after the Marlborough District Council last year issued the unit's owner a notice to fix, saying the units were buildings which needed to comply with the Building Act.

The ministry agreed it was a building, but would not uphold the notice, as the council had inadequately described the tiny house.

At the hearing in May, the builder of the units, Eco Cottages, tried to prove the units were vehicles as they were movable, but Judge Zohrab ruled in his October decision the two units were buildings.

But whether moving the buildings was building work was unclear.

“I am ... of the view that what is required is an amendment to the Act or the Building Code to provide the necessary clarification.”

The ministry said the stakeholder group had not been established because of Judge Zohrad's decision, but it was waiting on a separate decision to be released before the group started its work.

Council advocacy and practice integration manager Barbara Mead told a council meeting last week the judge’s decision was the footing staff needed to ask the ministry to address the issue.

“The judge ... felt it would be moving from interpreting the Building Act to actually creating law if he agreed that ‘relocation’ constituted building work, when no shovel had been picked up.”

He felt creating new laws was “beyond his abilities”, she said.

The council wanted what legal requirements it had clarified.

Mead said she met with the ministry's “tiny house working group” earlier this month and was invited to contribute as a stakeholder.

She said the group would likely amend rules in the Building Code, rather than the Building Act, which governed it, to save on time.

“What that actually looks like, though, is a different kettle of fish.”

Councillor Gerald Hope said at the council meeting he felt the ministry should invest “extraordinary effort” into finding a solution.

“I don't believe it's acceptable for this drag on for another two [or] three years. It doesn't serve anyone's purpose,” he said last week.

Colin Wightman, of Eco Cottages, said the tiny house community had little confidence in the ministry, given several of its tiny house determinations had been overruled in court – including a landmark ruling that a tiny home “caravan” was indeed a vehicle.

But it would still provide the ministry its views and opinions.

“We've said before, ‘Sit down with us, find a solution’ ... but the fact that up until now the Government wouldn't meet with us to discuss the issue has led us to believe there’s a bit of snobbery.”

Wightman had run two protests around the streets of Wellington calling for separate legislation for tiny homes, and contacted ministers. Next, he wanted to ask the High Court to make a ruling on whether a tiny house was a “vehicle or a piece of real estate”.

The council revealed earlier this year that the number of tiny houses caught flouting building rules was higher than the number sticking to them, prompting it to draw up a pamphlet on when consents were required and the implications for not having them.

Council environmental science and policy group manager Hans Versteegh was currently overseeing a tiny home without building approval, whose floor had rotted out two years after being placed.