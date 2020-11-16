Tiny East Cape community reeling as woman and two kids die in crash at some spot another relation died

Three members of an East Cape family died yesterday in a car crash in the exact same place to one that killed their relation Lance Rangihuna last month.

The death of a woman and two children yesterday has the tiny Te Araroa community north of Gisborne reeling, the NZ Herald reports.

The trio died on State Highway 35 north of Te Araroa after their four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser hit a tree and rolled.

Community leader Ani Pahuru-Huriwai told the newspaper Te Araroa, which has a population of 200, was devastated.

"It's a real tragedy, and when word reached us who was involved ... it's just even more of a tragedy."

Rangihuna died on October 15 just before 7.30am in a single-vehicle crash.

"And any death is a tragedy but when it involves our children, close members of a family, it is very hard to find the words to express the pain our community is feeling,” Pahuru-Huriwai said.