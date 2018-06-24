Tiny Dutch town pays tribute to sacrifice of Kiwi WWII airmen

Source:
A tiny Dutch town has paid homage to the sacrifices of WWII airmen who died near their village - including four kiwis.
Three planes crashed over Markelo in the Netherlands in 1943, and since then the locals have religiously tended their graves, - even tracking down relatives to tell them where their loved ones lie.
Yesterday they held a service remembering 75 years to the day since the planes crashed.
1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid was there; watch the commemorations in the video above.
