'Tino pai' - 1News viewers praise weatherman Dan Corbett's te reo efforts

Source:  1 NEWS

1News meteorologist Dan Corbett's ongoing efforts to speak Te Reo Māori have drawn the admiration of many viewers.

Our meteorologist has been learning te reo and used his knowledge during his weather bulletins during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. Source: 1 NEWS

To acknowledge Te Wiki o te Reo Māori Corbett has been delivering much of his bulletin in te reo. 

While not perfect, Corbett says he's determined to keep improving his reo.

His efforts have drawn admiration from viewers, who appreciated the Englishman's commitment to learning the language. 

"I wish to also acknowledge how impressed and humbled I am with Daniel Corbett, his inclusion of speaking te reo, I know it must be hard, takes a little practice, I struggle, but it's nice to also know I'm not the only person. Kia kaha e hoa, Mauri ora," said Mela Merez.

"Kaipai on the news weather tonight!!" said Madeleine Bassett. " What a legend that’s what we need to see people giving it their heart."

"Always love hearing Simon Dallow speaking Te Reo during the 6pm news hour, his fluency and pronunciation is admirable," said Reece Irving. "But full ups to Dan this week with his bi-lingual weather reports, really impressive. Keep spreading the reo One News. From a Pakeha NZer who is constantly trying to embed reo in their daily vocab. Nga mihi, tino pai."

Dan Corbett Source: 1 NEWS

