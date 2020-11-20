Tinned tomatoes recalled due to risk of stones inside

An additional batch of tinned tomatoes has been added to a Ministry for Primary Industries recall notice due to the risk of the tins containing stones.

Value Brand Viva Italia Chopped Tomatoes in Juice (400g). Source: Supplied

On October 9 MPI issued a recall notice for four batches of Value Brand Viva Italia Chopped Tomatoes in Juice (400g), and yesterday another batch.

The recalled tins will be marked SMS1 J213, TTA1 J213, TTA1 J214, TTA1 J215 or TTA1 J217, on the bottom of the can.

The product is sold at New World, Pak'nSave, Four Square, Gilmours and Trents nationwide.

The recall does not affect any other Value Brand Products or Viva Italia products.

MPI said there have been no reports of associated injury, but if anyone has consumed a recalled product and has concerns about their health, they should consult a doctor.