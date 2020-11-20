TODAY |

Tinned tomatoes recalled due to risk of stones inside

Source:  1 NEWS

An additional batch of tinned tomatoes has been added to a Ministry for Primary Industries recall notice due to the risk of the tins containing stones.

Value Brand Viva Italia Chopped Tomatoes in Juice (400g). Source: Supplied

On October 9 MPI issued a recall notice for four batches of Value Brand Viva Italia Chopped Tomatoes in Juice (400g), and yesterday another batch.

The recalled tins will be marked SMS1 J213, TTA1 J213, TTA1 J214, TTA1 J215 or TTA1 J217, on the bottom of the can.

The product is sold at New World, Pak'nSave, Four Square, Gilmours and Trents nationwide.

The recall does not affect any other Value Brand Products or Viva Italia products.

MPI said there have been no reports of associated injury, but if anyone has consumed a recalled product and has concerns about their health, they should consult a doctor.

Customers can return affected products to their retailer for a full refund.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:44
Man's wallet washes up on Aussie beach nearly 26 years after he lost it
2
Blake Lively thanks 'heroic' Kiwi entrepreneur for donating toys, PPE and nappies during pandemic
3
Waikato couple's dairy farm bucks tradition with environmentally friendly 'mootel'
4
China warns NZ, other Five Eyes nations to stay out of Hong Kong situation
5
SpaceX astronauts get jaw-dropping view of New Zealand from 400km above
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Homicide investigation launched after man's death in West Auckland

Blake Lively thanks 'heroic' Kiwi entrepreneur for donating toys, PPE and nappies during pandemic
04:00

Top tips for keeping your online Christmas shopping safe this silly season
04:29

Waikato couple's dairy farm bucks tradition with environmentally friendly 'mootel'