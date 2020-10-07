TODAY |

Tiniest of Antarctic life may hold secrets for survival on melting continent

Kaitlin Ruddock, Fair Go Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The smallest of Antarctic life may hold secrets for survival on the melting continent. 

Scientists are studying the health of microalgae, organisms at the start of the marine food chain. Source: 1 NEWS

Scientists are studying the health of microalgae, organisms at the start of the marine food chain.

Because the Antarctic food web is sensitive to change, what happens to one species is likely to have major impacts on others.

TVNZ’s Kaitlin Ruddock has been with scientists on the frozen sea ice of McMurdo Soundlooking to the future in a warming world.  This story is part of an interactive experience in Antarctica, click here to join her.

