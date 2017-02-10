 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Energy Minister Judith Collins denied an investigation into petrol pricing is in anyway connected with the fact it's election year.

Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.
Source: Breakfast

Mrs Collins yesterday announced a government inquiry into fuel margins, and whether companies are making "super normal" profits.

She appeared on Breakfast this morning, where host Jack Tame grilled her on whether the investigation was a populist move designed to gain approval ahead of September's election.

"No, it's got an awful lot to do with the fact opposition raised the issue with me and I took it up," she said.

Mrs Collins said there had been a 100 per cent increase in margins for fuel companies in the past five years, and it didn't correspond with a 100 per cent increase in service.

She was also concerned about discounting in some towns and cities leading to higher prices in other areas.

"What I'm being advised by a whole chunk of people in New Zealand, we've got discounting going on in some parts of the country, which no-one complains about, but actually prices are higher somewhere else."

Mrs Collins raised the example of Levin, which is a long way from port but had fuel priced around 20c a litre cheaper than Wellington. 

"You'd have to say, what's going on here." 

Related

02:27
The variation in price among the pumps was surprising when Seven Sharp conducted a test.

Which part of Auckland has the cheapest petrol? It may surprise you
01:25
If you're in an area where you pay more than in the City of Sails, you may get annoyed by this.

'Why are Aucklanders getting cheaper petrol than elsewhere?'
02:00
Petrol importers' rising margins have caught the attention of Energy Minister Judith Collins who's watching the market closely.

Petrol prices to be scrutinised as importers' margins rise

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
Hundreds of whales are stranded near Golden Bay, and people are urged to come for high tide at 10.30am.

'Please come help' - over 400 whales stranded near Golden Bay, up to 300 dead

00:29
2
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech


00:22
3
NZ, Australia, China, England and Japan were no match for the Bolt - All Stars side at the Nitro Athletics event.

Watch: Usain Bolt leaves Kiwis and Aussies in his dust as All Stars power to victory in mixed 4x100m relay


00:27
4
The order aims to reduce crime and prevent violence against law enforcement officials.

Trump cracks down on drug dealers and gang members with executive orders

00:28
5
Eliza McCartney was all smiles even after a shocking blooper while accepting the Halberg Sporting moment of 2016 award.

Watch: Eliza's all smiles again! Awesome scenes as a giggling McCartney takes home fans choice Halberg

01:15
Petrol companies will be under the pump this year as the government looks at pricing.

'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

Jack wants to know why the investigation is being launched now.


00:17
Hundreds of whales are stranded near Golden Bay, and people are urged to come for high tide at 10.30am.

'Please come help' - over 400 whales stranded near Golden Bay, up to 300 dead

"High tide at 10.30am so need people there as soon as possible."

00:29
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

Watch: 'I was a young boy crying in my room wishing I had real legs' - legendary Liam Malone's emotional Halbergs speech

Malone's speech was short, but packed with impact.


00:41
Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.

As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

The Rio Olympic champion beat out Mahe Drysdale, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke and Liam Malone to take home the award for 2017.

00:32
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

After testing positive for banned drugs 1 NEWS can confirm Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's B test has come back negative.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ