'The timing of this would have nothing to do with the election?' Jack Tame grills Judith Collins on petrol price investigation

Energy Minister Judith Collins denied an investigation into petrol pricing is in anyway connected with the fact it's election year.

Mrs Collins yesterday announced a government inquiry into fuel margins, and whether companies are making "super normal" profits.

She appeared on Breakfast this morning, where host Jack Tame grilled her on whether the investigation was a populist move designed to gain approval ahead of September's election.

"No, it's got an awful lot to do with the fact opposition raised the issue with me and I took it up," she said.

Mrs Collins said there had been a 100 per cent increase in margins for fuel companies in the past five years, and it didn't correspond with a 100 per cent increase in service.

She was also concerned about discounting in some towns and cities leading to higher prices in other areas.

"What I'm being advised by a whole chunk of people in New Zealand, we've got discounting going on in some parts of the country, which no-one complains about, but actually prices are higher somewhere else."

Mrs Collins raised the example of Levin, which is a long way from port but had fuel priced around 20c a litre cheaper than Wellington.