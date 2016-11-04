 

What time's the best to view the only supermoon of the year in all its glory?

It is expected that skies will be clear tonight for viewing the only supermoon of 2017.

A supermoon captivates photographers.

Astronomers at the Auckland Stardome Observatory and Planetarium told 1 NEWS that 8.45pm will be the best viewing time to see the super moon in all its glory. 

"We recommend getting to a high point like any of Auckland's volcanoes for the best viewing, anything with an unobstructed view," a spokesperson said.

The moon will begin rising in the east at around 8.30pm, when the sun goes down.

It will appear to be about 14 percent bigger and will also shine 30 per cent brighter. 

Metservice Meteorologist Ciaran Doolin told the NZ Herald it will be a clear night in most places around New Zealand.

According to Mr Doolin, there will be a weak front moving over Fiordland, Southland and Otago at that time, as well as potential isolated cloud around the Bay of Plenty.

"I think Auckland should be okay," he said. The last supermoon was last year in November.

This supermoon will be the first of three, two full moons in January next year will also be counted as supermoons.

Vision from previous supermoons

A rare astronomical phenomenon today when a total lunar eclipse combined with a so-called supermoon.
A supermoon occurs when the moon makes its closest approach to Earth
