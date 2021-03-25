Timeline: A year of Covid-19 lockdowns in NZ

New Zealand has had one national lockdown, and three shorter ones for the Auckland region, in the past year. Here's how the pandemic has played out across the country in that time.
2020
30 January - WHO declares global health emergency.
28 February - First Covid-19 case reported in NZ.
11 March - WHO declares the outbreak a pandemic.
19 March – Large gatherings banned, borders closed to all but NZ citizens and permanent residents.
21 March - Four-tiered Alert Level system introduced. NZ at Alert Level 2. There are now 52 confirmed cases.
23 March – PM announces NZ at Alert Level 3, effective immediately. Total now 102 confirmed cases.
25 March - At 11:59pm, NZ moves to Alert Level 4, entire nation goes into self-isolation. A State of National Emergency is declared.
29 March - NZ reports its first Covid-19-related death. Total confirmed and probable cases 514.
5 April – Confirmed cases now above 1000.
27 April – NZ moves to Alert Level 3 at 11:59pm. Total deaths 19, total cases 1469.
4 May - No new cases of Covid-19 are reported.
13 May - NZ moves to Alert Level 2. State of National Emergency expires.
8 June - No active cases of Covid-19 in NZ. At 11:59pm, NZ moves to Alert Level 1.
11 August - Four new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community, after 102 days without a local case.
12 August - Auckland region moves to Alert Level 3. The rest of NZ moves to Alert Level 2.
30 August - Auckland moves to Alert Level 2, with extra restrictions on travel and gatherings – “level 2.5“. The rest of NZ remains at Alert Level 2. Total cases now 1729.
16 September – Death total now 25.
21 September - All regions except Auckland move to Alert Level 1.
23 September - Auckland moves to Alert Level 2 without extra restrictions on travel and gatherings.
7 October - Auckland moves to Alert Level 1.
2021
14 February - Auckland moves to Alert Level 3 after three new cases recorded in the community. The rest of NZ moves to Alert Level 2.
17 February - Auckland moves to Alert Level 2. The rest of NZ moves to Alert Level 1.
19 February – First vaccination administered in NZ.
22 February - Auckland moves to Alert Level 1.
28 February - Auckland moves to Alert Level 3. The rest of NZ moves to Alert Level 2.
7 March - Auckland moves to Alert Level 2. The rest of NZ moves to Alert Level 1.
12 March - Auckland moves to Alert Level 1.
24 March – Total cases now 2470, total deaths 26. Total vaccinations given 41,500.