Timeline: A year of Covid-19 lockdowns in NZ

2020

30 January - WHO declares global health emergency.

28 February - First Covid-19 case reported in NZ.

11 March - WHO declares the outbreak a pandemic.

19 March – Large gatherings banned, borders closed to all but NZ citizens and permanent residents.

21 March - Four-tiered Alert Level system introduced. NZ at Alert Level 2. There are now 52 confirmed cases.

23 March – PM announces NZ at Alert Level 3, effective immediately. Total now 102 confirmed cases.

25 March - At 11:59pm, NZ moves to Alert Level 4, entire nation goes into self-isolation. A State of National Emergency is declared.

29 March - NZ reports its first Covid-19-related death. Total confirmed and probable cases 514.

5 April – Confirmed cases now above 1000.

27 April – NZ moves to Alert Level 3 at 11:59pm. Total deaths 19, total cases 1469.

4 May - No new cases of Covid-19 are reported.

13 May - NZ moves to Alert Level 2. State of National Emergency expires.

8 June - No active cases of Covid-19 in NZ. At 11:59pm, NZ moves to Alert Level 1.

11 August - Four new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community, after 102 days without a local case.

12 August - Auckland region moves to Alert Level 3. The rest of NZ moves to Alert Level 2.

30 August - Auckland moves to Alert Level 2, with extra restrictions on travel and gatherings – “level 2.5“. The rest of NZ remains at Alert Level 2. Total cases now 1729.

16 September – Death total now 25.

21 September - All regions except Auckland move to Alert Level 1.

23 September - Auckland moves to Alert Level 2 without extra restrictions on travel and gatherings.

7 October - Auckland moves to Alert Level 1.