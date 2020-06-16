TODAY |

Timeline: New Zealand's two new Covid-19 cases

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand's two new Covid-19 cases arrived from the UK and travelled from Auckland to Wellington. Below is the timeline.

A file image of a woman wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

June 7 - The women, aged in their 30s and 40s, arrive in New Zealand from the UK via Brisbane. 

June 12 - Applied for compassionate exemption to travel to Wellington. Their relative died that evening. 

June 13 - Permitted on compassionate grounds to travel to Wellington in a private vehicle. 

Had no contact during drive and were with one other family member in Wellington. 

Read more
NZ's two new Covid-19 infections drove from Auckland to Wellington for funeral after getting exemption to leave isolation facility

Prior to testing one woman was experiencing mild symptoms, but it was thought this was a pre-existing condition. 

June 15 - Both women were tested in Wellington.

June 16 (today) - Announcement of the positive Covid-19 tests. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two women from the same family recently arrived in the country from the UK. Source: 1 NEWS

The women and close contact have gone into isolation in Wellington, while those who had close contact at the Novotel Ellerslie have been stood down and are being tested.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed, believed related to special exemption to attend funeral
2
Woman who stayed at same hotel as two new Covid-19 cases says she wasn't made to do test before leaving
3
NZ's two new Covid-19 infections drove from Auckland to Wellington for funeral after getting exemption to leave isolation facility
4
People granted compassionate travel exemption now required to test negative for Covid-19 before leaving managed isolation
5
Timeline: New Zealand's two new Covid-19 cases
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield updates media after two new Covid-19 infections
02:21

Recent statue attacks in NZ amid global Black Lives Matter movement 'nothing new', study finds

Christchurch mosque terrorist wrongly granted firearms license by NZ police, report claims

Playcentres get urgent $3.7m boost, after fears jobs and centres may be lost