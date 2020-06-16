Timeline: New Zealand's two new Covid-19 cases

New Zealand's two new Covid-19 cases arrived from the UK and travelled from Auckland to Wellington. Below is the timeline.
June 7 - The women, aged in their 30s and 40s, arrive in New Zealand from the UK via Brisbane.
June 12 - Applied for compassionate exemption to travel to Wellington. Their relative died that evening.
June 13 - Permitted on compassionate grounds to travel to Wellington in a private vehicle.
Had no contact during drive and were with one other family member in Wellington.
Prior to testing one woman was experiencing mild symptoms, but it was thought this was a pre-existing condition.
June 15 - Both women were tested in Wellington.
June 16 (today) - Announcement of the positive Covid-19 tests.
The women and close contact have gone into isolation in Wellington, while those who had close contact at the Novotel Ellerslie have been stood down and are being tested.