Timelapse video shows digger being freed after becoming stuck on Auckland beach

1 NEWS
The digger stuck at Auckland's Little Shoal Bay was retrieved by contractors last night, after being trapped in the bay since October 26. 

Originally the digger was being used in efforts to help a 4x4 vehicle that was stuck, but it ended up getting stuck itself too and fast became a beachside attraction.

Those involved with trying to get the piece of machinery out have to compete with the tide. Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday contractors worked from early morning, but they could only work during low tide. Once the tide went in, they were able to get back out in the afternoon. 

Residents called for its urgent removal, and some locals believed the digger should not have been used to remove the vehicle in the first place. 

The excavator became stuck in muddy sand at Little Shoal Bay on October 25. Source: 1 NEWS


This time lapse shows efforts to retrieve the digger that’s been stuck since 0ctober 26. Source: 1 NEWS
