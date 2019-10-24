TODAY |

Timelapse shows SkyCity fire from start to finish

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) has shared a timelapse which captured the whole SkyCity convention centre fire.

The timelapse footage runs from about 1.50pm on Tuesday - about 45 minutes after the fire broke out - until 9am today when most of the fire had burned out.

NIWA has shared a number of timelapse videos throughout the fire, which have been taken from high above the site between Nelson and Hobson Streets.

The fire is currently considered to be contained, but firefighters are still dampening down hotspots which could flare up again.

For live coverage of the fire with all the latest updates, see here.

The footage spans over 40 hours. Source: NIWA
