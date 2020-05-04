TODAY |

Time it takes for Kiwis to get tested for Covid-19 a 'big limit', says Dr Ayesha Verrall

Source:  1 NEWS

The time it takes for New Zealanders to get tested for Covid-19 is a "big limit", says infectious disease specialist Dr Ayesha Verrall. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Ayesha Verrall told Q+A that New Zealand is nearly ready for Alert Level 2, but improvements in contact tracing are still needed. Source: Q+A

On TVNZ1's Q+A, Dr Verrall told host Jack Tame that to move to Level 2 "we need to keep seeing really low case numbers, we don't have to hit zero every day". 

"I expect we will still have ongoing cases, people coming in from overseas. As long as they are in quarantine and there is no ongoing transmission from them."

She said also hoped there would not be onward transmissions from those clusters.

Source: Breakfast

The Prime Minister told media today she would release details about rules around Level 2 on Thursday, with Cabinet deciding when it should move next Monday. 

She said contact tracing was not yet where she thought it should be moving to Level 2, "but it does look like we're on track". 

However, Dr Verall said a pressing issue was the time it took for people to get tested. 

"People are waiting four or five days to get tested. We really need to shorten that. If you leave it all those delays add up to delays in contact tracing as well."

She said this could be remedied by Kiwis getting tested as soon as they became unwell and the Government using tools such are education or media campaigns.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:29
'We're not there yet' - Economist warns New Zealand won't be ready to move into Level 2 next week
2
Jacinda Ardern not ruling out 'helicopter payments' for those struggling during the pandemic
3
NZ doesn't have to see zero Covid-19 cases every day before entering Level 2, says Jacinda Ardern
4
Students paying double rent as universities continue to charge for empty rooms
5
Jacinda Ardern slams National's 'offensive' claims of political interference in Boochani asylum bid
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police seeking information after liquor store robbed using stolen van in Nelson

02:54

Schools desperate for information on how they'll operate under Alert Level 2
02:24

Students paying double rent as universities continue to charge for empty rooms

Court overturns quarantine for compassionate release, officials too 'rigid'