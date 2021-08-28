Time running out for NZ-born alpaca in UK

Time is running out for a New Zealand-born alpaca in the UK.

Geronimo's due to be euthanised in just over a week, after testing positive for bovine tuberculosis four years ago.

But his owner is adamant the tests were botched.

Alpaca farmer and owner of Geronimo, Helen Macdonald, said she “didn’t have him shipped halfway around the world on a plane to be shot”.

The British Government has ordered the animal be slaughtered after he tested twice for Bovine TB in 2017 when Geronimo went to the Gloucestershire farm from Taumarunui.

She believes the test was a false-positive because he’s still alive and showing no signs of disease.

A dozen vets have taken the animal’s plight to the Government, saying the testing is flawed. A last-ditch effort was taken to the British High Court but the plea was rejected.

