Time to rug up, with snow on the way for South Island

A wet, windy and snowy week is forecast for much of the South Island this week.

Between eight to 12 centimetres of snow is expected to fall around the Southland region tonight and tomorrow, and heavy rain and winds, up to 120 km/hour around Canterbury, are also expected.

New road snow warnings have been issued for Lewis Pass, Arthurs Pass, Lindis Pass, the Crown Range Road and the Milford Road, with more possible in the coming week.

Fiordland, Westland south of Otirā and the headwaters of Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers are expected to experience the heaviest rain.

Thunderstorms are also expected for these regions.