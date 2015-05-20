'The time is right to recognise her positive impact' - Prince Harry and William commission statue of Princess Diana

Princess Diana's impact on the lives of many is set to be recognised 20 years on since her death with a statue.

Kensington Palace released a statement today announcing The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry are commissioning a statue of their mother.

Princess Diana with baby Prince William Source: US ABC

The statue is to be erected in the grounds of Kensington Palace at the request of her sons, who have gathered a committee to privately raise funds for the creation and selection of the sculptor to work on the statue.

"It's been twenty years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue," Prince Harry and William said on Twitter.

They said the statue will be a way for visitors to Kensington Palace to "reflect on her life and her legacy."

It is not know when the statue will be unveiled, but they hope for it to be sometime this year.