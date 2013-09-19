'Time to reflect' - anniversary of women's suffrage in NZ today

Four days before the general election, New Zealanders are being encouraged to take time to reflect on a major milestone in the country's history.

Kate Sheppard New Zealand's most prominent women's suffragette. Source: 1 NEWS

It was 124 years ago today that New Zealand became the first self-governing country in the world to give women the vote.

"I hope all New Zealanders take time to reflect on that and just how far we've come," Women's Minister Paula Bennett said.

"Kate Sheppard and the other suffragists fought for years to give women this right and did this country proud."

Mrs Bennett said 45 per cent of people on state sector boards and 46 per cent those in senior leadership roles in the public service were women.

She said the government had introduced pay equity principles and had settled a $2 billion pay equity claim for 55,000 care and support workers, but there was more to be done.

"We have a 9.4 per cent gender pay gap," she said.