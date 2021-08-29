TODAY |

Is it time for Invercargill's Sir Tim Shadbolt to leave politics?

Source:  Sunday

Sir Tim Shadbolt is one of New Zealand's most famous faces – as a '60s radical protester, commune founder, prison inmate, author, actor, concrete contractor and the holder of the world record for the longest TV interview.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Is it time for Sir Tim Shadbolt to leave politics? An independent report says Invercargill City Council is toxic and the 74-year old mayor is confused and struggles to follow agendas. Source: Sunday

For the past 28 years he’s been the mayor of Invercargill – a popular cheerleader for our most southern city.

But an independent report says the city’s council is toxic and that the 74-year old mayor is confused and struggles to follow agendas.

Is it now time for the Peter Pan of New Zealand politics to finally leave the stage?

Watch the full SUNDAY story in the video above.

New Zealand
Southland
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman charged with murder of child in Rotorua
2
Grieving families 'bend rules' to come together during Level 4 - funeral director
3
Verrall unaware of any new Covid-19 community cases overnight
4
Police staffer tests positive for Covid-19 in Auckland
5
Renter given notice during lockdown as landlord ignores 'be kind' message
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Verrall unaware of any new Covid-19 community cases overnight

Woman charged with murder of child in Rotorua

Hospitals hone contingency plans in case of Covid-19 patient surge

Warkworth Covid exposure site prompts many to seek testing