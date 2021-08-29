Is it time for Invercargill's Sir Tim Shadbolt to leave politics?

Sir Tim Shadbolt is one of New Zealand's most famous faces – as a '60s radical protester, commune founder, prison inmate, author, actor, concrete contractor and the holder of the world record for the longest TV interview.

Your playlist will load after this ad

For the past 28 years he’s been the mayor of Invercargill – a popular cheerleader for our most southern city.

But an independent report says the city’s council is toxic and that the 74-year old mayor is confused and struggles to follow agendas.

Is it now time for the Peter Pan of New Zealand politics to finally leave the stage?