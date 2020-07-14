'Time for a drink' - Judith Collins signs off after leadership announcement

"Time for a drink" - Those were the final words of Judith Collins tonight after being confirmed as the new National Party leader this evening.

Ms Collins was selected as leader by the National caucus and Gerry Brownlee will serve as deputy leader, following Todd Muller's shock resignation this morning.

The new National leader took time at the end of her first press conference as leader to thank the gathered media after a long day.

"Thank you everyone for being here tonight, thanks for staying," she said.