TODAY |

'Time for a drink' - Judith Collins signs off after leadership announcement

Source:  1 NEWS

"Time for a drink" - Those were the final words of Judith Collins tonight after being confirmed as the new National Party leader this evening.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Collins thanked media for staying up so late after she was named leader with Gerry Brownlee as her deputy. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Collins was selected as leader by the National caucus and Gerry Brownlee will serve as deputy leader, following Todd Muller's shock resignation this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Collins was tonight elected to replace Todd Muller in charge of National. Source: 1 NEWS

The new National leader took time at the end of her first press conference as leader to thank the gathered media after a long day.

New National leader Judith Collins says she won't let Ardern get 'away with any nonsense'

"Thank you everyone for being here tonight, thanks for staying," she said.

"I think it might be time for a drink."

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
New National leader Judith Collins says she won't let Ardern get 'away with any nonsense'
2
National MPs may vent frustrations over Muller in caucus meeting, says 1 NEWS political editor
3
'I'm very stressed' - Covid-19 result delays disrupt plans of 12 people leaving managed isolation
4
Mythbusters co-host Grant Imahara dies aged 49
5
Trump appears to make concerted effort to discredit US government's top infectious diseases expert
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

Arrivals into NZ in May lowest for any month in over 60 years, data shows
01:58

'I'm very stressed' - Covid-19 result delays disrupt plans of 12 people leaving managed isolation

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp

'Totally surprised' - Former Prime Minister Jim Bolger weighs in on Todd Muller's resignation