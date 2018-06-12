Is it time to do away with the 12-week rule for announcing you're pregnant?

The kindly advice that's dished out by a doctor or midwife to a pregnant woman is, "keep it to yourselves for the first 12 weeks".

Seven Sharp reports the main reason for this advice is the risk of miscarriage or problems in the first trimester.

But it's becoming clear that the unspoken 12-week rule isn't right for everyone.

The programme asks if it's time to lift the lid on a subject that's often taboo.