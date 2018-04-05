Time to check your ticket? Lucky Powerball winner takes home $18 million jackpot

One lucky lotto winner has snapped up the $18 million Powerball jackpot tonight.

Lotto Powerball (file picture). Source: Lotto

The win will make someone's Mother's Day a lot happier when they check their ticket.

The winning numbers are 4, 10, 12, 33, 38, 40 with the bonus ball being 27 and the Powerball 01.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Remuera in Auckland, winning a massive $18 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Two other winners shared Lotto's Division 1 prize, each winning $333,333.