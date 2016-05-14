 

Time for Aussies to tweak their jokes? Dwindling sheep numbers means there are only six per person in NZ

If you thought there are less sheep in the Kiwi countryside you'd be right.

New Zealand now has fewer than six sheep per person as the country's sheep population dropped over the last year.

New provisional figures released by Statistics New Zealand show there was just over a five per cent drop in the total number of sheep between June 2015 and June 2016.

Between 2006 and last June the country's sheep population dropped by approximately 30 per cent, giving New Zealand a grand total of 27.6 million sheep.

"We now have fewer than six sheep for each person," Stuart Pitts from Statistics New Zealand says.

"This is down from 1982's historic high, when there were over 70 million sheep, or 22 for every person."

Beef cattle and deer numbers also fell according to Statistics New Zealand but our national herd of dairy cattle remained the same.

