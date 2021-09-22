It was time for Auckland to move alert levels - Bloomfield

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said modelling suggested the community outbreak of Delta was being controlled, so Auckland was able to move down an alert level.

The region shifted from Level 4 lockdown to Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday. It is now expected to be in Level 3 for at least two weeks.

Bloomfield told Breakfast health authorities were "still confident" the outbreak could be controlled and eventually eliminated at Level 3.

This was due to high restrictions being maintained at this alert level and ongoing vaccinations being done.

Continued testing in suburbs of interest would also be "critical" in extinguishing the "final embers" of the outbreak.

An "incredibly thorough public health assessment" carried out by the ministry also suggested it was time to move down.

Bloomfield said elimination of Covid-19 was "absolutely" still being pursued due to the "zero tolerance" for the virus which encompassed testing, contact tracing and isolating positive cases and their contacts.