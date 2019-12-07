TODAY |

Timaru remains in State of Emergency as flooding continues to sweep region

The Timaru District remains in State of Emergency with SH1 still closed, and communication issues hampering relief efforts.

State Highway 1 Bridge at Rangitata is still closed, as is Route 72. The Timaru District Council has advised on its Facebook page that both highways are unlikely to open within the next 36 hours. 

"The river breaks have caused significant damage to the approach to both roads, and we will have to wait for the water levels to drop before the damage can be properly assessed. This is likely to take some time," the post read.

"We would advise against travelling to the bridge as you will not be able to cross."

NZTA are trying to inspect the bridge at Rangitata, however access remains limited and it is unlikely it will open anytime soon.

The Timaru District Council is attempting to communicate with the region through its Facebook page, though poor internet connections due to the weather events have been hampering communication efforts. 

A state of emergency was declared yesterday and evacuations of some residents were ordered by Civil Defence.

Information centres remain open at Temuka and Geraldine. 

