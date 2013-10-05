Timaru Hospital fully reopened after nearly 24 hours in lock-down

Timaru Hospital has fully reopened after nearly 24 hours in lock-down.

Source: 1 NEWS

The situation came about after a patient came to the hospital with a gun-shot wound to the thigh.

He has now been released and the South Canterbury District Health Board CEO Nigel Trainor says:

"Timaru Hospital is no longer in lock-down. All external entrances are operating as normal.

"Thank you to staff, patients and visitors for your help in managing the flow of traffic in and out of the hospital via the main entrance."