Timaru hailstorm last year now NZ’s second most costly weather event this century

The severe hailstorm that battered Timaru in November last year is now New Zealand’s second most costly weather event this century, according to new figures the Insurance Council released today.

The figures show insurance claims have tipped $130 million.

Insurers dealing with thousands of vehicles damaged in Timaru hail storm

Some of the worst affected spots were car yards around the city. Cars saw high rates of destruction, with 12,000 damaged vehicles in Timaru alone.

Photos from locals last year showed large gumball-sized hailstones.

