Timaru hailstorm last year now NZ’s second most costly weather event this century

The severe hailstorm that battered Timaru in November last year is now New Zealand’s second most costly weather event this century, according to new figures the Insurance Council released today.
The figures show insurance claims have tipped $130 million.
Some of the worst affected spots were car yards around the city. Cars saw high rates of destruction, with 12,000 damaged vehicles in Timaru alone.
A very large hailstone which fell at Saint Andrews near Timaru. Source: Nikyta Wisniewski
Photos from locals last year showed large gumball-sized hailstones.