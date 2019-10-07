TODAY |

Timaru car wash collapses after car driven into it

A car wash in Timaru collapsed this morning after a man driving a car crashed into the structure .

Emergency services were called to the incident at Z Caroline Bay on Theodosia Street about 9.20am.

Z's internal communications manager Jeremy Clarke told 1 NEWS staff acted quickly to help the man and check on his wellbeing.

"Thankfully the driver is okay," he said.

"At this stage the car wash is out of action however we’ll have it back up and running as soon as possible."

Vehicle damaged by falling car wash part at Z in Timaru Source: Supplied

A police spokesperson said no charges were laid.

A St John spokesperson said one person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Vehicle damaged by falling car wash part at Z in Timaru Source: Supplied
