Tightly packed crowds of people descend on Auckland CBD for anti-lockdown protest

Crowds of people could be seen flouting lockdown rules as they descended on the Auckland CBD today to protest the Covid-19 lockdown.

Thousands of people - many of them not wearing face coverings - could be seen holding Advance New Zealand party banners as they banded together at Aotea Square ahead of the march.

"We're all here today because we believe in New Zealand. We're all here today because we believe we need to stand up for our rights," Advance New Zealand leader Jami-Lee Ross told the crowd.

"We're all here today because we believe it's time to stand up and say, 'We need to get our rights and freedoms back, and in this country of New Zealand we're at a crossroads where we get to determine which path we go.'

"The path of more lockdowns, the path of losing our freedoms more, or the path of greater rights and freedoms and that's what we stand for."

Under the current Level 2.5 restrictions, gatherings in Auckland are limited to 10 people.

A woman who was jailed for 14 days after she and her children escaped from a managed isolation facility last month to see her deceased husband one last time was also expected to attend the march.

Today's lockdown protest is a combined event with Liberty March and the National Rally for Freedom, Ross said.

Auckland went down from Level 3 to Level 2.5 last Monday. The restrictions are expected to remain in place until at least Wednesday.

Police officers are in attendance at the scene and "will be monitoring the situation and respond accordingly," Auckland City Police Inspector Grant Tetzlaff told 1 NEWS in a statement.

"Police recognise people’s lawful right to protest, however we also recognise the need for people to follow the current Level 2 restrictions to do their part to help prevent the spread of Covid-19."