Tidy Kiwi unearths interesting relics during mammoth Karangahake Gorge clean-up effort

Bay of Plenty local Quinn Barker has spent his holiday period collecting rubbish on the side of the road in the famous Karangahake Gorge, using nothing but his bare hands.

Quinn Barker with some of the dated trash he found while cleaning up Karangahake Gorge. Source: Supplied

By Joey Dwyer

Mr Barker, 21, grew up in Paeroa and was surprised by how much junk he picked up.

“It was unreal how much I found, even though I knew there was a lot out there,” Mr Barker told 1 NEWS.

Tidy Kiwi Quinn Barker. Source: Supplied

Amongst the rubbish, Mr Barker pulled up around 50 tyres dumped down the river bank, fast food rubbish and countless bottles.

He did, however, manage to find himself a few treasures - notably some vintage L&P cans and bottles, which he admitted were a cool find.

“It’s definitely an eye opener,” Mr Barker added.

Trash collected by Quinn Barker during Karangahake Gorge clean-up. Source: Supplied

“I just wanted to raise the issue and get people’s attention so we can keep our backyard beautiful.”