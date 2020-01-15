Tidy Kiwi unearths interesting relics during mammoth Karangahake Gorge clean-up effort

Bay of Plenty local Quinn Barker has spent his holiday period collecting rubbish on the side of the road in the famous Karangahake Gorge, using nothing but his bare hands.
By Joey Dwyer
Mr Barker, 21, grew up in Paeroa and was surprised by how much junk he picked up.
“It was unreal how much I found, even though I knew there was a lot out there,” Mr Barker told 1 NEWS.
Amongst the rubbish, Mr Barker pulled up around 50 tyres dumped down the river bank, fast food rubbish and countless bottles.
He did, however, manage to find himself a few treasures - notably some vintage L&P cans and bottles, which he admitted were a cool find.
“It’s definitely an eye opener,” Mr Barker added.
“I just wanted to raise the issue and get people’s attention so we can keep our backyard beautiful.”
Mr Barker has raised the ongoing problem with the local council, and has started making his own documentary on the issue.