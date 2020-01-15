TODAY |

Tidy Kiwi unearths interesting relics during mammoth Karangahake Gorge clean-up effort

Source:  1 NEWS

Bay of Plenty local Quinn Barker has spent his holiday period collecting rubbish on the side of the road in the famous Karangahake Gorge, using nothing but his bare hands.

Quinn Barker with some of the dated trash he found while cleaning up Karangahake Gorge. Source: Supplied

By Joey Dwyer

Mr Barker, 21, grew up in Paeroa and was surprised by how much junk he picked up.

“It was unreal how much I found, even though I knew there was a lot out there,” Mr Barker told 1 NEWS.

Tidy Kiwi Quinn Barker. Source: Supplied

Amongst the rubbish, Mr Barker pulled up around 50 tyres dumped down the river bank, fast food rubbish and countless bottles.

He did, however, manage to find himself a few treasures - notably some vintage L&P cans and bottles, which he admitted were a cool find.

“It’s definitely an eye opener,” Mr Barker added.

Trash collected by Quinn Barker during Karangahake Gorge clean-up. Source: Supplied

“I just wanted to raise the issue and get people’s attention so we can keep our backyard beautiful.”

Mr Barker has raised the ongoing problem with the local council, and has started making his own documentary on the issue.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
Corrections van overturns with prisoners inside in crash near Taupō
2
The hotter Earth gets, the greater your risk of a violent death, new research shows
3
Shark filmed thrashing around in knee-deep water at popular Northland beach likely attracted by dumped fish carcasses
4
Aussie television host shut down after bizarre rant about Jacinda Ardern's Queensland holiday
5
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck shocked by size of junior athletes at US training facility
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:22

Lord of the Rings TV show already causing headaches for local film producers

Popular language app Duolingo to add Te Reo Māori course for beginners

Concerns for wellbeing of Waikato man missing since Monday
00:28

Corrections van overturns with prisoners inside in crash near Taupō