Tickets to walk through Waterview Tunnel snapped up within 24 hours

Some 42,000 tickets giving people a chance to walk through Auckland's Waterview Tunnel before it opens have have all been taken in less than one day. 

Eventually this pair of tunnels at the $1.4b Waterview Connection project will carry six lanes of traffic in total.
The free tickets were released yesterday afternoon and allow members of the public to walk through a section of the 2.4km tunnel before it is opened to motorists. 

The tunnels are the longest road tunnels in the country and will open in July. 

It's hoped they will ease congestion coming into and out of Auckland. They connect Mt Roskill with Point Chevalier.

They took nearly four years to complete and you could fill 320 Olympic-sized swimming pools with the dirt that was excavated. 

