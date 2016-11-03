Tickets in hot demand as Lotto Powerball jackpots to $38 million

Hopeful Kiwis will be lining up to grab a ticket for tonight's $38 million Powerball draw - the second largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand's history.

Source: 1 NEWS

The total is just $6m behind the largest ever jackpot - the $44m prize won in November last year - and is $3m ahead of the $33m prize won in 2013.

If the prize is not won tonight, it will continue to jackpot until it reaches more than $50m, at which point a special "must be won" draw is conducted.

In such a draw, if no winner is found the prize is rolled down to the next division of winners and distributed.