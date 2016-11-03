Tickets in hot demand as Lotto Powerball jackpots to $38 million

Source:
Hopeful Kiwis will be lining up to grab a ticket for tonight's $38 million Powerball draw - the second largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand's history.
Source: 1 NEWS
The total is just $6m behind the largest ever jackpot - the $44m prize won in November last year - and is $3m ahead of the $33m prize won in 2013.
If the prize is not won tonight, it will continue to jackpot until it reaches more than $50m, at which point a special "must be won" draw is conducted.
In such a draw, if no winner is found the prize is rolled down to the next division of winners and distributed.
Ticket sales close at 7.30pm and the draw is conducted at 8.20pm on TVNZ 2.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news