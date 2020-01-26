Ticket seller Viagogo says it will submit to New Zealand law ahead of Commerce Commission proceedings

The Commerce Commission has dropped injunction proceedings against online ticket reseller Viagogo after it made changes to its site and submitted to the jurisdiction of New Zealand courts.

However, a full case hearing into the seller's practices is yet to be held.

Mary-Anne Borrowdale, the Commission's General Counsel, Consumer and Competition, said "the changes Viagogo has made to its website have largely addressed the interim injunction application filed by the Commission alleging that Viagogo was misrepresenting the price and availability of tickets, and the “guarantees” attached to tickets.

"Importantly, Viagogo has given undertakings to the Court that it will not undo those changes or make new, similar representations.

"We consider that these changes and undertakings achieve what we sought in our interim injunction application and mean we can avoid the time and cost of another hearing and advance our preparations towards the full case hearing."

Viagogo had planned to protest against the jurisdiction of the New Zealand courts in relation to the proceedings being taken against it, but it has now withdrawn that protest.

"We think a company that sells New Zealand event tickets to New Zealand consumers should fall under New Zealand law, and we are pleased that Viagogo now accepts that too," Ms Borrowdale said.

"Viagogo’s changes and undertakings do not mean that our substantive case has been resolved.

"The main case continues and we will continue to move towards a full hearing on the matters we first raised in August 2018.

"We still urge ticket buyers to purchase from official ticket websites. Avoid clicking on the first internet search result you see for an event.