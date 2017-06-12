 

Ticket scalping site Viagogo under investigation after hundreds of complaints from customers

Anna Burns-Francis

Anna Burns-Francis 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Commerce Commission has launched an investigation into the ticket scalping website Viagogo, following hundreds of complaints from customers.

How is it OK for concert tickets to be re-sold at up to 20-times their face value?
Source: Fair Go

Fair Go has exclusively revealed tonight the Commerce Commission has begun preliminary inquiries into the way the international ticketing site works.

Based in Switzerland, Viagogo sells - and allows people to sell - tickets they have bought to concerts, sports events and tours to New Zealand events.

But those who buy from the site are often charged hundreds of dollars more than the face value of the ticket, as well as hundreds in booking fees.

The site often appears with the tagline "official" in internet search results, leading some customers to think that they're buying tickets directly from the licensed seller.

One customer, Char Tata, handed over $1500 for three seats to next year's Bruno Mars gig.

"I thought when the sale went through, is he really that much? Is Bruno Mars worth that much?" she said.

So she was furious after learning the actual licenced seller – Ticketmaster – had tickets for as little as $99 each.

"I was really angry. I felt I'd been ripped off and I feel stupid you know. That's never happened to me before," she said.

Viagogo does not declare on its website that it is a re-seller as opposed to a licenced, first-hand distributor.

The company also does not declare booking fees until after customers have filled in their name and address, credit card and delivery details.

While prices are displayed in Australian and New Zealand dollars, many customers find they are charged in European currencies.

Consumer Affairs Minister Jacqui Dean had some strong words about Viagogo's business practices.

"I think it's appalling that people are being deceived by a website, and if it's costing them a lot of money then that's a real concern to me".

Viagogo did not respond to requests for comment.

Undercover footage of the company filmed in 2011 for a British documentary showed Viagogo staff admitting they purchased tickets from Ticketmaster on credit cards using misleading accounts, and then re-sold the tickets for thousands of pounds more.

"Highly, highly immoral – brilliant," one staff member said of the scam.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is also assessing ticket re-selling websites across the ditch, to see if they breach current trading laws.

